‘Anora’ to ‘Parasite’: Palme d’Or winning films that you can watch on OTT

The Palme d'Or, Cannes Film Festival’s highest honour, has long been a badge of cinematic excellence. As the curtains came down on the 2025 edition of the Festival de Cannes on Saturday, with Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi taking home the Palme d’Or, here’s a look at past winners from the prestigious festival that you can stream on OTT.

Anora (2024)

Directed by: Sean Baker

Streaming on: JioHotstar

1 6 Source: IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

Anora (Mikey Maddison), a Brooklyn stripper with charm and street smarts, impulsively marries the sweet-but-clueless son of a Russian oligarch in Sean Baker’s Anora. What starts as a Cinderella-esque fantasy swiftly nosedives into chaos when his billionaire parents descend on New York to “rescue” their son. As lawyers, henchmen and culture clashes collide, Anora fights to keep her love — and herself — intact.

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Directed by: Justine Triet

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

2 6 Source: IMDb

A celebrated writer is on trial for her husband’s mysterious death in Anatomy of a Fall, a courtroom drama wrapped in marital discontent. When Samuel (Samuel Theis) is found dead outside their alpine home, suspicion falls on his wife, Sandra (Sandra Huller). The only witness? Their visually impaired son, torn between grief and loyalty. Justine Triet became only the third woman to win the Palme d’Or with this emotionally-layered film.

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Directed by: Ruben Ostlund

Streaming on: Sony LIV

3 6 Source: IMDb

Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness is a social satire that follows a model-influencer couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean Kriek), as they join a luxury cruise with the super-rich. What begins as opulent excess descends into chaos when a storm hits, leading to a shipwreck. Stranded on a deserted island, the survivors face a shocking reversal of the social order with toilet cleaner Abigail (Dolly de Leon) becoming the leader of the group.

Titane (2021)

Directed by: Julia Ducournau

Streaming on: Apple TV (rental)

4 6 Source: IMDb

Julia Ducournau’s Titane is a body horror film revolving around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a dancer with a titanium plate in her skull, who goes on a murderous spree before disguising herself as a missing boy to evade the law. She’s taken in by a grieving fireman (played by Vincent Lindon). Oh, and she’s pregnant — with something not quite human.

Parasite (2019)

Directed by: Bong Joon-ho

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

5 6 Source: IMDb

One family infiltrates another in Parasite, Bong Joon-ho’s razor-sharp class satire. The Kims, a struggling family in Seoul, slowly con their way into the employ of the wealthy Parks, posing as tutors, drivers and housekeepers. What begins as a clever grift turns sinister as secrets bubble to the surface. Bong flips genres effortlessly, moving from comedy to thriller to tragedy, exposing the structural rot behind polished privilege. It's not just about who lives above and below, but who gets to rise at all.

Shoplifters (2018)

Directed by: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Streaming on: Apple TV+

6 6 Source: IMDb

In Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda weaves a tale of a makeshift family scraping by on the margins of Tokyo. Osamu and Nobuyo survive through petty theft, living with an elderly woman, a quiet teenager, and a little boy they rescued, rather abducted, from abuse. Their unconventional bonds are tested when a police inquiry unravels the truth about the family’s shoplifting.