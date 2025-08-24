Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh reunite for the first song from ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’

Lakshya, Sahher Bamba and Raghav Juyal have the time of their lives during a beach vacation in the music video of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood song Badli Si Hawa Hai, the first track from the Aryan Khan-helmed Netflix series.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill.

The two-minute-47-second-long music video shows Lakshya and Sahher’s characters coming close to each other during their getaway at the beach. Raghav also joins them for a fun time playing beach games.

However, the trail of the media doesn’t leave them as Lakshya’s character, Aasman Singh, who is a rising star in the film industry, gets stalked by a paparazzi.

Fans are in awe of the Arijit Singh-Anirudh Ravichander collaboration for the song. “The versatility level of Arijit Singh is unmatchable. Sounding so different in each and every song,” one of them wrote. “This is a banger, full Chaleya vibes from this. Anirudh and Arijit Singh cooked once again,” another commented.

The upcoming series also stars Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh. It is produced by Bonnie Jain.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the show marks Aryan’s entry into the world of filmmaking as both a creator and director.

Co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is described as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is slated to hit Netflix on September 18.