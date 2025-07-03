Anirban Chakrabarti’s ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha’ to premiere on OTT next week

After a successful theatrical run, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha starring Anirban Chakrabarti is set to stream on Hoichoi from July 11, actor Gaurav Chakraborty announced on Wednesday.

“#TheEken: Benaras e Bibhishika: Motion Poster | Film directed @joydeep0906 premieres worldwide on 11th July, only on #hoichoi,” Gaurav wrote on Instagram alongside a motion poster of the film.

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the latest instalment of the detective franchise set in Varanasi hit screens on May 16. The film is based on a novel written by Sujan Dasgupta.

The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha is part of the four-film slate announced by Hoichoi Studios for 2025.

Anirban Chakrabarti reprises his role as the quirky and sharp-witted sleuth Ekendra Sen aka Eken Babu, who finds himself in Varanasi this time. Somak Ghosh and Suhatro Mukhopadhyay reprise their roles as Promotho and Bapi, Eken’s loyal companions.

Saswata Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Rishav Basu, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu, Biswanath Basu, Sagnik Chatterjee and Kaushik Hafizee, Sreeja Bhattacharya are also part of the ensemble.

Eken Babu first captured audiences’ hearts in March 2018 with its debut on Hoichoi. The series, based on stories by Sujan Dasgupta, introduced viewers to an unassuming yet brilliant detective. Over the years, Eken Babu’s adventures have spanned various locations, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Dhaka, Tungkulung and Puri.

In addition to its digital success, Eken Babu has made a seamless transition to the big screen, with two feature films to its credit. The first film, The Eken, hit theatres in April 2022, taking the detective to Darjeeling for a case. The second, The Eken: Ruddhaswas Rajasthan, released in April 2023, showcased an investigation in Rajasthan.

Puro Puri Eken, the eighth instalment in the Eken Babu web series franchise, dropped on Hoichoi earlier this year.