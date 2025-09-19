Anime series ‘Dan Da Dan’ renewed for Season 3 at Science SARU

Anime series Dan Da Dan has been renewed for a third instalment, the makers announced on Thursday following the premiere of Season 2 finale.

However, the release date and plot details of the new season were not revealed at the time this report was published.

Both the seasons of Dan Da Dan are available to stream in India on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Prime Video.

The second instalment of Dan Da Dan, released on July 4, covered the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs of the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu.

Dan Da Dan follows high school students Momo Ayase and Okarun, who have opposing beliefs about ghosts and aliens. As they set out to prove each other wrong, they find themselves caught up in supernatural adventures when they discover that their school is haunted. While facing paranormal threats, the duo soon develop superpowers and even fall in love.

Season 2 of the anime picks up right where it left off with its absurd tale of aliens, ghosts and hormones in the previous season. Okarun and Momo investigate a haunted house belonging to the latter’s childhood friend, Jiji, who is possessed by the yokai (evil spirit) named Evil Eye.

Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora directed the second season of the TV anime at animation studio Science SARU. Hiroshi Seko has worked on the series composition and scripts, while Naoyuki Onda provided the character designs. Kensuke Ushio served as the music producer.

The first season aired from October to December 2024, with the second season running from July to September this year.