‘KPop Demon Hunters’ scripts history, bags No. 1 spot on Netflix in fifth week of release

Netflix’s popular animated fantasy film KPop Demon Hunters has emerged as the first-ever English film on the platform to remain at No. 1 overall, and top the English-language movie chart, in its fifth week of release, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

KPop Demon Hunters has received 25.8 million views so far, according to Netflix.

“KPOP DEMON HUNTERS just made Netflix history! It’s the first Netflix film ever to reach a new viewing peak in its fifth week of release. And our non-English film this week at #1 for the second week in a row is BRICK,” Netflix wrote on Instagram.

“The girls of HUNTR/X helped the movie have its highest week of viewing in its fifth week–something no other film has ever done–rising up more than a million views from last week. That’s a lot of slaying (demon and otherwise). And these aren’t the only charts they’re tearing up: multiple original songs from the film are currently making their way up the Billboard charts,” Netflix said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the song Golden, from Netflix and Sony Animation’s animated fantasy, secured the top spot in Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, followed by the other two tracks — My Idol and Soda Pop — in the Top 10.

KPop Demon Hunters emerged as the most-streamed film on Netflix, by trending at No.1 in 22 countries on the day of its release. It also reached the Top 10 in 93 countries. The film topped the global movie charts on Netflix for four consecutive days in 17 countries.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.