‘Subedaar’ teaser: Anil Kapoor’s ex-soldier fights with crime and corruption

Anil Kapoor plays Arjun Maurya, a former soldier who struggles with civilian life in the first-look teaser of the action-thriller Subedaar, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The one-minute-16-second-long video offers a glimpse into the life of Subedaar Maurya struggling to find peace in a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged. “The film shows Anil Kapoor in one of his most compelling performances, fighting against crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right,” Prime Video said in a press communique.

“They f*****d with the wrong man! #SubedaarOnPrime, New Movie, March 5,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Helmed by Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa director Suresh Triveni, Subedaar also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in key roles.

Triveni has co-written the story of Subedaar with Prajwal Chandrashekar.

“Subedaar is both a high-octane action movie as well as a deeply moving father-daughter story. It features a tremendous performance from Anil Kapoor playing an action hero that will make people root for him right from the outset,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India, in a statement.

“From the very outset, I was drawn to this story that is impactfully entertaining, intimate in its relationships and cinematic in its scale,” Vikram Malhotra, Partner, Opening Image Films and producer of Subedaar, added.

Subedaar is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 5.