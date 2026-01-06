Anil Kapoor to return as Shivaji Rao in ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’ sequel: Reports

Actor Anil Kapoor is set to reprise his role as Shivaji Rao in a sequel to his 2001 political drama Nayak: The Real Hero, as per reports.

Producer Deepak Mukut has confirmed Anil Kapoor’s return in Nayak 2. The actor will also co-produce the sequel almost 25 years after the original release.

“Yes, the sequel is in the works, and we are producing the film together,” Mukut told Hindustan Times.

However, Mukut noted that the project is still in its initial phase, with key discussions underway. He added that details concerning the cast, director and production timeline have not been finalised yet.

An official announcement will be made in due course, he said, describing the sequel as a legacy project.

According to media reports, Anil has acquired the rights to the film from producer Deepak Mukut.

Directed by S. Shankar, Nayak, a Hindi remake of 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan, released on 7 September, 2001. It follows a common man who accepts the Maharashtra chief minister’s challenge to govern the state for a day, only to find himself drawn into political turmoil.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji and Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni.

In 2021, Nayak marked 20 years since its release. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor revealed that he was not the first choice for the film. “I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh. To this date, I’m glad I did.”

Anil is set to appear in Yash Raj Film’s upcoming spy thriller Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.