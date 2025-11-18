Anil Kapoor congratulates ‘Mission: Impossible’ co-star Tom Cruise for honorary Oscar win

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Monday congratulated his Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol co-star Tom Cruise for receiving an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards.

In an X post shared on Monday, the 68-year-old actor wrote, “Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honored you with what you richly deserve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever.”

On Sunday, Cruise received the award from filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu, who has worked with him on a yet-to-be-titled film, reportedly set to release in October 2026.

The Academy first announced the honorees in June, with Academy president Janet Yang acknowledging that the recipients’ careers have had a “lasting impact” on the film community.

“Suddenly the world was so much larger than the one that I knew,” Cruise said in front of a crowd of Hollywood dignitaries, including Steven Spielberg, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

“I will always do everything I can to support this art form and to champion new voices, to protect what makes cinema powerful, hopefully without too many more broken bones,” the Mission Impossible actor said.

Cruise shot to fame for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Magnolia, Born on the Fourth of July, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Minority Report, Collateral, and Top Gun: Maverick. These roles showcase his range across different genres, from romantic comedies and dramas to action blockbusters.

Apart from Cruise, Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton, and production designer Wynn Thomas received their Honorary Awards at the 2025 Governors Awards on Sunday.