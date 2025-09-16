Fans name star after ‘Saiyaara’, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda react: ‘Magical beyond measure’

Admiration for Saiyaara doesn’t seem to fade away even weeks after its theatrical run came to a close. Some fans have now named an actual star after Saiyaara, drawing the attention of actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

On Tuesday, a fan club of the film, Ahneetx, shared a picture of the certificate, which shows the star that has been named after the Mohit Suri-directed romance drama. It also shows the star’s position in the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several online portals create their own private registries, assigning one’s chosen name to a star in their database. The online portals also provide a certificate of ownership and a star chart that displays the star’s location.

“Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don’t end, they just find new skies, one star may be named Saiyaara, but the real galaxy has always been you all. Thank you for making our story feel infinite,” Aneet wrote in the comment section of the fan page’s post.

Ahaan, equally emotional with the fans’ gesture, called them the “real star”.

“The real star is you. Thank you for shining so brightly. I remember the day Saiyaara left theatres, everything had happened, and I hadn’t let any of it sink in. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe, somewhere in the galaxy where beautiful things go after they leave. My words don’t quite hold what I feel, because what I feel is too beautiful to be put into words, but this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly,” he wrote.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara hit theatres on July 18. The film revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

The romance musical drama made waves at the box office as well as music charts globally. A week after its premiere, it crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.