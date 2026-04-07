Andy Serkis to return as Alfred Pennyworth in ‘The Batman 2’

Actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis is set to return as Alfred Pennyworth, the butler and mentor to Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming sequel to the 2022 film, as per media reports.

According to US-based entertainment portal Deadline, Serkis confirmed his return to the Batman franchise while promoting his latest animated film Animal Farm.

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Pattinson is returning as Batman, while Colin Farrel is set to reprise his role as The Penguin. It will feature Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent and Scarlett Johansson in a yet-to-be-titled role, Deadline reported.

Production for the film will begin in June.

“I'm pretty certain it’s all going to work out. Yeah, we’re working on it, but I think it’s all looking good,” Serkis, known for his work in the Lord of the Rings franchise and Black Panther, told Collider in a past interview.

Serkis is also set to feature in the upcoming prequel film Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, slated to release on December 17, 2027.

Reeves’ dark and gritty version of Gotham and the Caped Crusader was widely-acclaimed following its release in 2022. The Batman was followed by the HBO Max series The Penguin starring Colin Farrel, which bagged nine Emmys.