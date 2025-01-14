Andy Muschietti on 'The Flash' debacle: 'A lot of people were not interested in the character'

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti has opened up about the failure of his 2023 DC superhero movie "The Flash", saying the film couldn't attract all the moviegoer demographics.

The film, which featured Ezra Miller as the titular speedster, was released to poor reviews and ended up making around USD 270 million at the global box office, barely more than its roughly USD 200 million budget.

In an interview with Radio Tu's YouTube show La Baulera del Coso, Muschietti said people didn't actually care about the character of The Flash.

"‘The Flash’ failed, among all the other reasons, because it wasn’t a movie that appealed to all four quadrants. It failed at that... When a USD 200 million movie is made, the studio wants to bring even your grandmother to the cinema," Muschietti said.

"Then I found out things like that a lot of people who are not interested in the Flash character...there are many women who are not interested in the Flash as a character...but I am very happy with the movie," he added.

The four quadrants refer to four types of audiences: Male viewers under 25, male viewers over 25, female viewers under 25, and female viewers over 25.

The movie, which also featured Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton, faced numerous controversies prior to its release.

Miller was involved in several legal issues, including allegations of disorderly conduct, assault, and misconduct.

