Ananya Panday urges audiences to watch all kinds of films in theatres

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has urged audiences to watch all kinds of films in theatres, saying nothing can replace the experience of watching a movie on the big screen.

Panday, whose last two releases — the romance-drama Chand Mera Dil and romantic-comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri — did not fare well at the box office, said she remains a passionate moviegoer and enjoys watching diverse genres in cinemas.

“I love going and watching every kind of a movie in a cinema and if I could go say something to people it would be like, ‘Just go and watch a movie in cinema'. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing that can replace that experience of sitting down, eating popcorn, having a drink, and living that experience for two or two-and-half hours. I would urge more people (to go to theatres),” Panday told PTI in an interview.

She said every project has its own journey and outcome, regardless of box office expectations. “I feel every film has a journey and fate. We got a lot of love for our performances, and the music (in ‘Chand Mera Dil’). The film was well-received. I think films are forever and people will keep watching films,” Panday said.

Responding to a question on the constant scrutiny women face both on and off screen, Panday said the issue is deeply entrenched and cannot be changed overnight.

“It has been going on for years and years and it is not something that if I say something, things will make a difference and change. But I can do what is in my capacity, like when is the time and place to dress up, we are here (at Beautyverse) so I’m dressing up and being glamourous,” Panday said.

“But if I’m off beauty or not shooting something or meant to dress up, I’ll be most myself as possible, I’ll post pictures about it and I’ll show everyone that, I did not wake up like this. So, that's the best I can do,” the actor said.

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