Anant Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Anand Annu Mishra in ‘Gullak’ Season 5

Mamla Legal Hai actor Anant Joshi is set to replace Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Anand 'Anu' Mishra in Season 5 of the popular Sony LIV series Gullak.

The new season returns with the rest of its core ensemble, which includes Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni as the Mishra parents, Harsh Mayar as younger son Aman, and Sunita Rajwar as the family's neighbour, with Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.

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Gupta essayed the character across the show’s first four seasons. the makers recently dropped the official trailer of the upcoming season.

Joshi, who is also known for his work in Virgin Bhaskar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Kathal, said the show held a personal connection for him even before joining the cast.

“Gullak’s has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families. I've been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special,” the actor said in a statement.

The actor said the new season explores a more mature phase in the character's life.

“Stepping into Annu Bhaiya's journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life”, he added.

Gullak is a popular Indian Hindi-language slice-of-life web series created by Shreyansh Pandey for TVF (The Viral Fever) and streamed on SonyLIV.

It centres on the relatable, humorous and heartwarming anecdotes of the Mishras — a middle-class family comprising Santosh, Shanti, and their sons Annu and Aman — living in a small North Indian town, with the story narrated by a wise clay piggy bank.

The release date of Gullak Season 5 on Sony LIV is yet to be announced.