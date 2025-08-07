MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 August 2025

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for 17th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

The upcoming season of the popular quiz show will premiere on August 11 at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television

PTI Published 07.08.25, 05:57 PM
Kaun Banega Crorepati S17

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' File Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced shooting for the 17th season of the long-running quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

The new season is set to feature not only new contestants and challenging questions, but also special surprises in celebration of the show’s 25-year journey, the makers said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With a new season and the legendary host at the helm, KBC 17 promises to be one of the most sought after shows on Indian television. The opening episode will not only present some new announcements but also brings with it a fresh wave of excitement," it added.

To mark the 25th anniversary milestone, the Sony TV show has also launched a campaign -- #JahanAkalHaiWahaanAkadHai -- which reflects how intellect today is worn with pride — celebrating not just knowledge but the confidence that comes with it.

Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for one season in 2003, took to his blog on the eve of the new season to share his thoughts.

“At work .. early rise, early work .. first day of KBC new season .. and as always .. the nerves .. the shaking knees the apprehension,” he wrote, reflecting his continued humility and excitement even after 24 years.

“The contestants and the audience in the great KBC floor make all the difference .. they are so we are .. Truly .. So to them all .. my wishes and prayers ..” he wrote on Wednesday.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" season 17 will premiere on August 11 and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Sony Entertainment Television
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Huge fraud on country’: Rahul Gandhi gives ‘proof’ against Election Commission

Leader of Opposition provides details from Karnataka of what he calls an organised theft of votes -- duplicate voters, fake addresses, bulk voters in single addresses, invalid photos, misuse of new-voter registration -- and claims poll panel in cahoots with Narendra Modi government
Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Can today’s global Manthan over tariffs yield some Amrit for us?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT