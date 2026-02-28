Who is Aishwarya Desai, the mystery girl alongside Vivek Oberoi in new ‘Spirit’ poster?

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Friday unveiled a new character poster from his upcoming film Spirit, introducing debutant Aishwarya Desai in what the makers describe as a “significant role” alongside the film’s antagonist, played by Vivek Oberoi.

The poster shows Vivek smoking a cigar in a robe, with Aishwarya standing alongside him. A press note describes her as “a fresh face stepping into a significant role in this ambitious project, bringing a new and intriguing energy to the story”.

Sandeep shared the poster and wrote, “Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT. Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi.”

Vivek also posted the look on his social media, adding, “A mystery buried in shadows and eyes that remember the darkest secrets. In Cinemas across the World on March 5th, 2027.”

Aishwarya is an Indian-American model who has appeared in Ranveer Singh’s film Gully Boy and featured in the short film Rat in the Kitchen, as per IMDb. Before entering the entertainment industry, she completed her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Maryland.

She is also active on social media, where her Instagram bio describes her as a model, actress, beauty and lifestyle creator. She currently has around 36,000 followers on the platform.

The poster, however, left several fans disappointed as they had been expecting confirmation of South Korean star Don Lee in the project.

Spirit stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film is written, edited and directed by Sandeep and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sandeep’s Bhadrakali Pictures, along with Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present the film.

The film’s first look had shown a wounded Prabhas standing with his back to the camera as Triptii lit his cigarette, while the announcement video featured a voiceover by Prakash Raj, apart from Prabhas.

Spirit is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027.