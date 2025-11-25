‘A vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus’: Amitabh Bachchan remembers friend Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan, Jai to Dharmendra’s Veeru in Sholay (1975), remembered his longtime friend, as a cinematic giant, saying his absence leaves a void across the industry.

The Padma Bhushan recipient passed away in Mumbai on Monday, just days before his 90th birthday.

“Another valiant Giant has left us.. left the arena.. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound..Dharam ji. The epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity,” Bachchan wrote on Facebook.

Recalling Dharmendra’s enduring authenticity, Bachchan said the veteran carried the earthiness of his Punjabi roots and remained unchanged even as the film industry evolved.

“His smile, his charm and his warmth , extending to all that came in his vicinity .. a rarity in the profession .... the air about us swings vacant .... a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus .... prayers,” Bachchan signed off.

Bachchan and Dharmendra first shared screen space in Dost (1974), and went on to star in hits like Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Naseeb (Dharmendra appeared as himself in a star-studded song) and Ram Balram.

Apart from their earlier collaborations, Dharmendra and Bachchan also appeared together in the 2004 film Hum Kaun Hai?. A remake of the 2001 Spanish film The Others, the Ravi Shankar Sharma-directed horror-movie also starred Dimple Kapadia.

Dharmendra also made a brief appearance alongside Bachchan in the 1983 action-drama Andhaa Kaanoon. The duo’s iconic Sholay song, Yeh Dosti, celebrated the timeless friendship between Jai and Veeru, cementing their bond in the hearts of generations.

Earlier this month, the actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment.

False reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had died circulated online during his hospitalisation, prompting repeated requests of privacy from the family.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.