Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ gets first crorepati of Season 17

CISF officer Aditya Kumar, originally from Uttarakhand and currently posted in Gujarat, wins Rs 1 crore, the latest promo dropped by the makers shows

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.08.25, 04:11 PM
A poster for \\\'Kaun Banega Crorepati\\\'

A poster for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' File Picture

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has got its first crorepati of the season. Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand won Rs 1 crore on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show, according to the latest promo dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

Host Amitabh Bachchan is seen hugging Aditya, who says he still cannot believe the moment. The promo also shows him attempting the Rs 7 crore question.

Aditya, who hails from Uttarakhand, is currently posted at a thermal power plant in Gujarat. He serves as a deputy commandant in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and had secured the 6th rank nationwide in the National Security Exams.

“Education is extremely important, and for that reason, I have been able to reach this position so far, and sit here today. It has been a tough journey so far, and I remember the way I stayed in a small room, let go of my friends and locked myself up for one year to devote to preparation. Because of that, I have reached here,” Aditya tells Bachchan in the promo.

Aditya’s parents were present in the audience and celebrated the milestone with him. The promo ends with him returning to the hot seat for the Rs 7 crore question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 premiered on August 11 on Sony Entertainment Television. The show airs Monday to Friday at 9pm and also streams on Sony LIV.

