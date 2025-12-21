Amid row with Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Amid his ongoing row with actress Deepika Padukone, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has praised her husband Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar, joining the growing chorus of appreciation for the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Vanga, best known for directing Animal, shared his views on X, describing the spy thriller as one that moves with “dominance” and clarity.

“DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine....DHURANDHAR - the title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly,” he wrote.

Vanga also thanked director Aditya Dhar for presenting what he called the “true weight of untold sacrifices”.

Responding to the post, Dhar expressed gratitude for the praise and said it carried added significance coming from Vanga.

“Coming from you, this means a great deal. I've always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction - your words give that journey its quiet validation. Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong,” Dhar said.

Dhar added that such exchanges among filmmakers help push Indian cinema towards “a stronger cinema and a braver tomorrow for our country”.

Earlier, filmmakers including Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar and Siddharth Anand had also praised Dhurandhar.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a fallout with Deepika earlier this year after the latter exited Vanga’s upcoming directorial Spirit over alleged disagreement over working hours. Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika in the Prabhas-starrer.