Sunday, 04 January 2026

Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ success, Ranveer Singh enjoys NBA game with Deepika Padukone in New York

The actor couple were previously seen at an eatery in New York, ahead of New Year

Published 04.01.26, 01:30 PM
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone File Picture

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoyed an NBA game in Madison Square Garden on Friday during their New York vacation, shows a selfie shared by a fan.

Digital creator Sumona Seth shared the photo with the celebrity couple on Instagram on Saturday.

“If you know me, you know I’ve been obsessed with two Bollywood actresses all my life- Aishwariya Rai and Deepika Padukone. I’m definitely the type to be star stuck, my heart stopped for a few seconds when I saw @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh,” she captioned her post.

The photo shows Deepika looking stunning in a black leather jacket. Smokey eyes and wavy tresses completed her look for the night. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported a black coat and a black beanie. Quirky shades rounded off his outfit.

The actor couple were previously seen at an eatery in New York, ahead of New Year.

Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on 8 September last year.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently riding high on the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has already earned over Rs 750 crore nett in India since its 5 December release. The action drama has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025.

Deepika, on the other hand, is working on the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the highly anticipated actioner is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026. Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat round off the cast of King.

