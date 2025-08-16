Kangana Ranaut says live-in relationships not women-friendly: ‘If you get pregnant… ’

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday offered her two cents on live-in relationships, pointing out that the arrangement is not “women-friendly”.

Kangana’s remark comes amid the ongoing debate on live-in relationships, triggered by Aniruddhacharaya Maharaj’s viral clip in which he condemned the practice, allegedly casting aspersions on the character of modern-day women.

“Our court now says that live-in relationships are just as good as marriage. Court yehi kehta hai ke agar aap mahila ke saath sambandh rakhte hai toh aapko usko as wife samajhna padega. Yeh saare kanoon woman-friendly hi toh hai,” Kangana said in an interview with Hauterrfly.

“Aaj kal log live-in relationships ke baare mein baat karte hai. But I feel marriages are very important in our society, and it is the promise that a man makes to stay loyal to his wife. I have been in relationships, and I have seen other people who indulge in such things, but I can assure you that these are not women-friendly things,” she added.

Ex-Indian army officer Khushboo Patani, sister of Disha Patani, recently called Aniruddhacharaya Maharaj’s comment distasteful, questioning why his opinion targets only women and not men who are equally involved in the relationship.

Reacting to Khushboo’s response towards the Maharaj’s remark, Kangana further said, “Aap santon ko gaaliyan de rahe hai, it's a cancel culture. But like an elder sister I want to say that live-in is not a woman-friendly concept.”

Highlighting the drawbacks of the live-in model, the Fashion actress said, “Who’s going to help you get an abortion? If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you?”

Backing her stance, Kangana referred to a past survey to explain the situation. While men had different lists for things they would admire about women as a girlfriend and as a wife, women had the same list for both boyfriend and husband, she said.

“Men can compartmentalise and women can’t,” she added.