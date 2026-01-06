Allu Arjun guards wife Sneha Reddy as they get mobbed outside Hyderabad cafe, video goes viral

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy were recently mobbed outside an eatery in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, Allu and Sneha were leaving Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad when the situation turned chaotic. A viral video, shared on social media platforms, shows fans surrounding Allu, who had to guard his wife Sneha on their way to the car.

The incident happened days after actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal had to face similar ordeals in the city.

As Samantha exited an event venue and walked towards her car, fans surrounded her, making it difficult for her to walk without the help of security.

Last month, Nidhhi was leaving Lulu Mall in Hyderabad after attending The Raja Saab song launch when she was mobbed, with dozens of men lunging at her in an attempt to click photographs and take selfies. This prompted the Hyderabad police to file a case against the mall and the event organiser.

Media reports suggest that Allu and Sneha were mobbed on Saturday evening.

The 43-year-old actor recently launched his new theatre named Allu Cinema. Allu is set to collaborate with Deepika Padukone and Atlee for an upcoming film tentatively titled AA22xA6.