MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 06 January 2026

Allu Arjun guards wife Sneha Reddy as they get mobbed outside Hyderabad cafe, video goes viral

The incident happened days after actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal had to face similar ordeals in the city

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.01.26, 02:44 PM
Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy Instagram

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy were recently mobbed outside an eatery in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, Allu and Sneha were leaving Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad when the situation turned chaotic. A viral video, shared on social media platforms, shows fans surrounding Allu, who had to guard his wife Sneha on their way to the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened days after actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal had to face similar ordeals in the city.

As Samantha exited an event venue and walked towards her car, fans surrounded her, making it difficult for her to walk without the help of security.

Last month, Nidhhi was leaving Lulu Mall in Hyderabad after attending The Raja Saab song launch when she was mobbed, with dozens of men lunging at her in an attempt to click photographs and take selfies. This prompted the Hyderabad police to file a case against the mall and the event organiser.

Media reports suggest that Allu and Sneha were mobbed on Saturday evening.

The 43-year-old actor recently launched his new theatre named Allu Cinema. Allu is set to collaborate with Deepika Padukone and Atlee for an upcoming film tentatively titled AA22xA6.

RELATED TOPICS

Allu Arjun Allu Sneha Reddy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India probe finds Tata Steel, JSW Steel breached antitrust law, regulatory order shows

The Competition Commission of India has asked the steel companies to submit their audited financial statements for the eight financial years to 2023, the October order showed. The watchdog typically seeks such details to calculate potential penalties
A photograph of Mamata Banerjee in a lawyer’s robes posted by Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh on X.
Quote left Quote right

The apps they are using have been made by BJP’s IT cell and are illegal, unconstitutional

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT