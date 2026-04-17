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regular-article-logo Friday, 17 April 2026

Firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence: Alleged shooter arrested from Agra

In February, unidentified gunmen open fired outside Shetty’s Juhu residence in February

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.04.26, 12:41 PM
Rohit Shetty residence firing

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Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Police Crime Branch, on Thursday, arrested the man who allegedly fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu earlier this year.

Sources said the suspect, identified as Pradeep Kumar, alias Gaath, was arrested from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under the Bah police station limits in Agra.

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In February, unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Gunmen opened fire at Shetty Tower, the filmmaker’s residence, with bullets striking the glass railing of his balcony. The attack was allegedly carried out on the instructions of the Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and spread fear within the film industry and among the public, say police officials.

There were no reports of injuries, an official said, adding that security outside the building was intensified following the incident.

A police officer said the arrest was the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Rakesh, additional superintendent of police, STF Field Unit, Agra.

Police added that during preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu, and Sonu to establish “dominance” in the underworld. He was later handed over to the Mumbai Police team at Bah police station.

Registered in February, the case involves multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and MCOCA.

Pradeep is the latest to be arrested, following eight earlier arrests including Pradeep Sharma alias Golu, Deepak, and Vishnu Kushwaha.

Shetty is best known for the Golmaal and Singham franchises led by Ajay Devgn and for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express.

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