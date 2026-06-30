Cara Delevingne confirms dating Amber Heard during latter’s divorce from Johnny Depp

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has opened up about her past romantic relationship with Amber Heard, saying the two became “entangled” during Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, released Monday in the United States, Delevingne responded to host Louis Theroux's question about longstanding rumours linking her to Heard during the latter's separation from Depp.

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Theroux told Delevingne that Depp was reportedly “driven crazy by the idea that Amber might be sleeping with you”.

“Am I meant to comment? It’s because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields. He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose,” Delevingne said.

When Theroux asked her to clarify, Delevingne said she and Heard “were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled. … But she was also entangled with other people”.

After Theroux mentioned Elon Musk, Delevingne replied: “There you go”.

Heard and Musk dated until early 2018. Heard separated from Depp in 2016 after marrying him the previous year. In 2022, the former couple faced each other in a widely publicised defamation trial.

Delevingne, who identifies as a lesbian, also reflected on recognising her sexuality from a young age.

“Well, now I look back on it, it was super evident really young. I knew at, like, 11 years old. I had this one friend that I was like, ‘Oh, I think I care about her more than she likes me, and I don't know how, but I do’. It was obvious now, but then it really wasn't, and I'm very proud of it now”.

“I think when I started talking about it and being open about it, I felt like there was a lot to fight for still at that point in terms of shows about gay people and people to look up to for younger kids”.

Delevingne rose to prominence as a model before moving into acting with roles in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and American Horror Story. She is also set to appear in director Jordan Firstman's upcoming film Club Kid.