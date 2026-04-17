Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to long-time beau Ishaan Mehra

Actress Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt got engaged to longtime partner Ishaan Mehra, Shaheen announced ahead of Ishaan’s birthday on Friday.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Shaheen wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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The first photo in the carousel shows Shaheen beaming with joy as she flaunts her engagement ring in a selfie with Ishaan. The other photos show the couple enjoying each other’s company during a day out in what appears to be an overseas location.

Reacting to the post, Alia wrote in the comments section, “Spamming you with my love,” and added heart emoticons.

Ananya Pandey commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you all the love and joy in the world,” while actress Parineeti Chopra wrote, “The Unbreakable Vow.”

Industry friends including Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Pooja Dadlani, Rhea Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Anaita Shroff Adajania also extended their best wishes to the couple.

Last April, Shaheen’s birthday message for Ishaan allegedly made their relationship Instagram official, as per media reports.

Shaheen is the author of I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she revealed that she has been battling depression since the age of 11.

Alia has also teamed up with Shaheen to produce an upcoming Prime Video film titled Don’t Be Shy.

Ishaan is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since transitioned into the fitness industry and now works as a full-time trainer. As per his Instagram bio, he is an ATG-certified coach.