MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Alia Bhatt’s March moments: ‘Love & War’ BTS, mirror selfies, a cameo by pet cat Edward

The 32-year-old actress is also set to star in YRF’s upcoming female-led spy film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari

Shrestha Mukherjee Published 26.03.25, 03:46 PM

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film Love & War in her March photo dump, which also featured moments from her eventful life lately. The photos, shared on Instagram, also offer a glimpse into her workout sessions.

Love & War BTS
1 7
ADVERTISEMENT

The Gangubai actress aced her fashion game with her elegant white ensemble paired with golden hoops. “March so far,” she captioned the post, sharing a selfie, seemingly taken in the makeup room.

Love & War BTS
2 7

Alia clicked a stylish mirror selfie after her gym session. She sported a chic blue crop top paired with leggings.

Love & War BTS
3 7

The 32-year-old star looked radiant in her no-makeup look in a sun-kissed selfie while she relaxed on a couch. 

Love & War BTS
4 7

Alia shared another mirror selfie from the makeup room while her hair and makeup were being done. 

Love & War BTS
5 7

The actress, last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, beamed with joy as she jogged around a lush lawn, looking stylish in a casual black tee and denim jeans.

Love & War BTS
6 7

Alia also shared a glimpse of her pet cat, Edward, in one of the photos.

Love & War BTS
7 7

The actress, who is set to share screen space with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, shared a picture from the sets, holding a clapperboard. The film is set to release in theatres on March 20, 2026.

Alia Bhatt is also set to star in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari.

RELATED TOPICS

Alia Bhatt Love & War March Photo Dump Behind-the-scenes
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE