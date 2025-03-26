Alia Bhatt’s March moments: ‘Love & War’ BTS, mirror selfies, a cameo by pet cat Edward

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film Love & War in her March photo dump, which also featured moments from her eventful life lately. The photos, shared on Instagram, also offer a glimpse into her workout sessions.

The Gangubai actress aced her fashion game with her elegant white ensemble paired with golden hoops. “March so far,” she captioned the post, sharing a selfie, seemingly taken in the makeup room.

Alia clicked a stylish mirror selfie after her gym session. She sported a chic blue crop top paired with leggings.

The 32-year-old star looked radiant in her no-makeup look in a sun-kissed selfie while she relaxed on a couch.

Alia shared another mirror selfie from the makeup room while her hair and makeup were being done.

The actress, last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, beamed with joy as she jogged around a lush lawn, looking stylish in a casual black tee and denim jeans.

Alia also shared a glimpse of her pet cat, Edward, in one of the photos.

The actress, who is set to share screen space with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, shared a picture from the sets, holding a clapperboard. The film is set to release in theatres on March 20, 2026.

Alia Bhatt is also set to star in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari.