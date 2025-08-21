7 of 10 chief ministers facing serious criminal charges are from Opposition, election data show

Around 42 per cent of India’s chief ministers have declared criminal charges against them, data from election affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed at a time when the Opposition has accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to impose a dictatorship by introducing bills to remove CMs, ministers and even the prime minister if they are arrested on serious charges.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday placed the 130th amendment to the Constitution which provides for the removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers across the Centre, states and Union Territories arrested on serious charges and in jail for 30 days.

The Opposition says the amendment is dangerous because it provides grounds for the removal of elected representatives even without being convicted in criminal cases. .

A report prepared by the ADR in December 2024 with information from affidavits filed by the chief ministers to the Election Commission of India revealed that 13 out of the 31 chief ministers have declared criminal charges against them.

Among them,10 chief ministers are facing serious charges like attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery and criminal intimidation. Of these 10, seven CMs are from Opposition-ruled states, two are from BJP allies and one is from the BJP.

Here is the data from the ADR, which must be read with a couple of caveats. First, cases are often filed against politicians – who may assume constitutional roles later in their political career – for something as simple as a protest. Second, some chief ministers – such as Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath – have been accused by rival politicians of getting the police to drop cases against themselves.

With those out of the way, here is a list of the chief ministers in India who are facing serious charges. Such charges, according to the ADR, either have a maximum punishment of five years or more; are non-bailable and cognizable; are electoral offences; are offences related to the loss of exchequer; assault, murder, kidnap, rape; offences mentioned under Section 8 of the Representation of Peoples Act; offences under Prevention of Corruption Act; and crimes against women and children.

All data from ADR’s Analysis of Current Chief Ministers from 28 State Assemblies and 3 Union Territories of India 2024.

1 10 Anumula Revanth Reddy (PTI)

1. Telangana chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy

Party: Indian National Congress

Total cases: 89

Number of cases under serious sections: 72

Details of sections:

34 charges related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506)

22 charges related to Section 505(2) (IPC Section-505(2)) (causing enmity between communities)

3 charges related to statements conducing to public mischief (IPC Section-505)

2 charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

1 charge related to falsification of accounts (IPC Section-477A)

1 charge related to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (IPC Section-295A)

1 charge related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A)

1 charge related to causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender (IPC Section-201)

1 charge related to voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC Section- 332)

1 charge related to undue influence at elections (IPC Section-171C)

1 charge related to punishment for undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section- 171F)

1 charge related to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354)

1 charge related to forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468)

1 charge related to punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section-406)

1 charge related to forgery of valuable security, will, etc. (IPC Section-467)

38 charges related to Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC Section- 504)

20 charges related to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed (IPC Section-153)

17 charges related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

12 charges related to acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)

12 charges related to punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341) charges related to mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (IPC Section-427)

5 charges related to threat of injury to public servant (IPC Section-189)

5 charges related to punishment of criminal conspiracy (IPC Section-120B)

4 charges related to punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for (IPC Section-290)

4 charges related to punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation (IPC Section-352)

3 charges related to negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (IPC Section-269)

3 charges related to punishment for criminal trespass (IPC Section-447)

3 charges related to punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)

3 charges related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149)

3 charges related to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC Section-353)

2 charges related to dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration (IPC Section-423)

2 charges related to punishment for being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

1 charge related to defamation (IPC Section-499)

1 charge related to punishment for cheating (IPC Section-417)

1 charge related to punishment for Defamation (IPC Section-500)

1 charge related to punishment for mischief (IPC Section-426)

1 charge related to punishment for forgery (IPC Section-465)

1 charge related to consent known to be given under fear or misconception (IPC Section-90)

1 charge related to negligent conduct with respect to machinery (IPC Section-287)

1 charge related to punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment (IPC Section-109)

1 charge related to joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse (IPC Section-145)

1 charge related to rioting, armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-148)

1 charge related to Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section- 509)

1 charge related to assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc. (IPC Section-152)

1 charge related to joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-144)

1 charge related to act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC Section-336)

1 charge related to using evidence known to be false (IPC Section-196)

1 charge related to using as true such declaration knowing it to be false (IPC Section-200)

1 charge related to dishonestly making false claim in Court (IPC Section-209)

2 10 M.K. Stalin (PTI)

2. Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin

Party: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Total cases: 47

Number of cases under serious IPC sections: 11

Details of IPC sections:

4 charges related to false statement in connection with an election (IPC Section-171G)

2 charges related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A)

1 charge related to punishment for undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section- 171F)

1 charge related to undue influence at elections (IPC Section-171C)

1 charge related to failure to keep election accounts (IPC Section-171I)

1 charge related to Section 505(2) (IPC Section-505(2))

1 charge related to punishment for kidnapping (IPC Section-363)

23 charges related to punishment for Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

18 charges related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

15 charges related to defamation (IPC Section-499)

15 charges related to punishment for Defamation (IPC Section-500)

8 charges related to punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)

5 charges related to negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (IPC Section-269)

2 charges related to malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (IPC Section-270)

2 charges related to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC Section-353)

2 charges related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149)

2 charges related to punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for (IPC Section-290)

1 charge related to conveying person by water for hire in unsafe or overloaded vessel (IPC Section-282)

1 charge related to making atmosphere noxious to health (IPC Section-278)

1 charge related to knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse (IPC Section-151)

1 charge related to Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC Section-504)

1 charge related to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed if not committed (IPC Section-153)

1 charge related to punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)

1 charge related to danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation (IPC Section-283)

3 10 N. Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

3. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Party: Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Total cases: 19

Alleged serious offences: 32

Details of IPC sections:

6 charges related to punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506)

5 charges related to criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent (IPC Section-409)

4 charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

3 charges related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A)

2 charges related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307)

2 charges related to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (IPC Section-324)

2 charges related to forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468)

2 charges related to Section 505(1) sub clause (b) (IPC Section-505(1)(b))

2 charges related to Section 505(2) (IPC Section-505(2))

1 charge related to abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life (IPC Section-115)

1 charge related to causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender (IPC Section-201)

1 charge related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means (IPC Section-326)

1 charge related to voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC Section- 332)

10 charges related to punishment of criminal conspiracy (IPC Section-120B)

9 charges related to acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)

6 charges related to public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person (IPC Section-166)

6 charges related to public servant farming an incorrect document with intent to cause injury (IPC Section-167)

5 charges related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

4 charges related to punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment (IPC Section-109)

3 charges related to when such an act is criminal by reason of its being done with a criminal knowledge or intention (IPC Section-35)

3 charges related to effect caused partly by act and partly by omission (IPC Section-36)

3 charges related to co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence (IPC Section-37)

3 charges related to public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture (IPC Section-217)

3 charges related to punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323)

3 charges related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149)

2 charges related to cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect (IPC Section-418)

2 charges related to punishment for forgery (IPC Section-465)

2 charges related to using as genuine a forged document or electronic record (IPC Section-471)

2 charges related to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed (IPC Section-153)

2 charges related to punishment for Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

2 charges related to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC Section-353)

1 charge related to punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)

1 charge related to rioting, armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-148)

1 charge related to mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (IPC Section-427)

1 charge related to criminal intimidation (IPC Section-503)

1 charge related to malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (IPC Section-270)

1 charge related to act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC Section-336)

1 charge related to causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC Section- 337)

1 charge related to punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)

1 charge related to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC Section-504)

1 charge related to punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for (IPC Section-290)

4 10 Siddaramaiah (PTI)

4. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

Party: Indian National Congress

Total cases: 13

Alleged serious offences under various IPC sections: 6

Details of IPC sections:

3 charges related to mischief by destroying or moving, etc., a land- mark fixed by public authority mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees (IPC Section-435)

1 charge related to punishment for bribery (IPC Section-171E)

1 charge related to undue influence at elections (IPC Section-171C)

1 charge related to punishment for undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section- 171F)

11 charges related to punishment for Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

10 charges related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149)

6 charges related to punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)

6 charges related to mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (IPC Section-427)

6 charges related to punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)

5 charges related to punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment (IPC Section-109)

5 charges related to joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-144)

5 charges related to rioting, armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-148)

4 charges related to unlawful assembly (IPC Section-141)

4 charges related to punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for (IPC Section-290)

4 charges related to act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC Section-336)

1 charge related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

1 charge related to threat of injury to induce person to refrain from applying for protection to public servant (IPC Section-190)

5 10 Hemant Soren (PTI)

5. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren

Party: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

Total cases: 5

Number of charges under serious IPC sections: 7

Details of IPC sections:

1 charge related to punishment for undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section- 171F)

1 charge related to forgery of valuable security, will, etc. (IPC Section-467)

1 charge related to forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468)

1 charge related to forgery of record of court or of public register, etc. (IPC Section-466)

1 charge related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

1 charge related to punishment for theft (IPC Section-379)

1 charge related to having possession of document described in Section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine (IPC Section-474)

1 charge related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

1 charge related to non-attendance in obedience to an order form public servant (IPC Section-174)

1 charge related to punishment for forgery (IPC Section-465)

1 charge related to Forgery for purpose of harming reputation (IPC Section-469)

1 charge related to Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record (IPC Section-471

6 10 Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

6. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Total cases: 4

Alleged offences under serious IPC sections: 2

Details of IPC sections:

1 charge related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

1 charge related to punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section-406)

1 charge related to punishment for cheating (IPC Section-417)

1 charge related to cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect (IPC Section-418)

7 10 Sukhvinder Singh (PTI)

7. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh

Party: Indian National Congress

Total cases: 4

Alleged offences under serious IPC sections: 1

Details of IPC sections:

1 charge related to false statement on oath or affirmation to public servant or person authorized to administer an oath or affirmation (IPC Section-181)

3 charges related to punishment for Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

3 charges related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

1 charge related to punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)

1 charge related to act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC Section-336)

1 charge related to furnishing false information (IPC Section-177)

1 charge related to false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person (IPC Section-182)

8 10 Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

8. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Party: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM)

Total cases: 2

Alleged offences under serious IPC sections: 2

Details of IPC sections:

1 charge related to punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section-406)

1 charge related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

1 charge related to punishment of criminal conspiracy (IPC Section-120B)

1 charge related to mischief (IPC Section-425)

1 charge related to using as genuine a forged document or electronic record (IPC Section-471)

1 charge related to punishment for Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

1 charge related to punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)

1 charge related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149)

1 charge related to danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation (IPC Section-283)

9 10 P.S. Tamang (PTI)

9. Sikkim chief minister P.S. Tamang

Party: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Total cases: 1

Alleged serious IPS offences: 1

Details of IPC sections:

1 charge related to punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section-406)

2 charges related to dishonest misappropriation of property (IPC Section-403)

1 charge related to punishment of criminal conspiracy (IPC Section-120B)

10 10 Bhagwant Singh Mann (PTI)

10. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann

Party: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Total cases: 1

Alleged serious offence: 1

Details of IPC sections:

1 charge related to voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC Section-332)

1 charge related to punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)

1 charge related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149)

1 charge related to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC Section-353)

1 charge related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

