IMD predicts heavy rain for Bengal over next few days with thunderstorms and gusty winds

1 6 Heavy rain in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. (Soumyajit Dey)

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of West Bengal over the next few days, triggered by an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic Bengal, along with an active monsoon trough.

2 6 Heavy rain in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. (Soumyajit Dey)

According to the IMD, light to moderate showers are expected at most places till August 25, with intense spells likely in both south and north Bengal.

In south Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas on Thursday and Friday.

3 6 Heavy rain in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. (Soumyajit Dey)

Other districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and North 24 Parganas, are also expected to receive heavy showers.

Kolkata experienced sudden afternoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and causing traffic congestion and delays for commuters across the city.

4 6 Waterlogged streets after heavy showers in Kolkata. (The Telegraph Online picture)

In north Bengal, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy downpours till August 25, with the possibility of landslides in hilly areas such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

5 6 Heavy rain in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. (Soumyajit Dey)

The department has also issued warnings of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph in many districts, along with squally weather over the North Bay of Bengal and the West Bengal coast between August 21 and 23.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

6 6 Traffic snarls after heavy showers in Kolkata. (The Telegraph Online picture)