In Pictures: Alia Bhatt holidaying in Thailand with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Actress Alia Bhatt welcomed 2025 with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, elder sister Shaheen Bhatt and mum Soni Razdan in Thailand. Here’s a look at some moments from her New Year celebrations.

1 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir planted a kiss on Alia’s forehead while Raha gazed at the camera. “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows,” wrote Alia sharing the photos on Instagram on Thursday.

2 8

Raha sat on Alia’s lap. The mother-daughter duo gazed at the Sun setting over the ocean from a yacht.

3 8

Ranbir and Alia sported chic shades during their cruise. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Later that year, on November 6, Alia gave birth to Raha.

4 8

Alia flaunted her no-makeup look in a selfie with Shaheen. The 31-year-old actress has YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari Wagh, in the pipeline.

5 8

Alia also shared a selfie with Soni Razdan from the New Year bash. The Jigra actress looked gorgeous in a black dress and golden hoops in the picture.

6 8

The pictures also feature Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While Riddhima stars in the popular Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives as part of the Delhi gang, Neetu last appeared in the comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022) after a hiatus of nine years.

7 8

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji accompanied the Bhatt-Kapoor family on their Thailand trip. After Brahmastra (2022), Alia and Ranbir are set to share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama Love & War, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on March 20, 2026.

8 8

Raha sat on Ranbir’s lap as he and Alia admired the sky lit up with the soft turquoise and golden hues of the setting Sun. On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first instalment of this mythological epic is slated to hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part following the next Diwali.