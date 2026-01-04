Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year with daughter Raha at a beach holiday

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the new year with daughter Raha at a seaside.

“& up you go love.. happy 2026,” Alia captioned a family photo on Instagram on Sunday.

The picture shows the silhouette of Ranbir lifting Raha up as Alia stands behind them with a fairy wand in her hand.

Recently the 32-year-old actress shared pictures of her Christmas celebration with family. The photos feature Ranbir, Raha, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022. In November that year, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha.

On the work front, Alia will share screen space with Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. They had previously starred together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Additionally, Alia has YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, in the pipeline.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will be released in two instalments, with the first part hitting screens on Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.