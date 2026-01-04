MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year with daughter Raha at a beach holiday

The couple are set to share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Love & War’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.01.26, 02:15 PM
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Instagram

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the new year with daughter Raha at a seaside.

“& up you go love.. happy 2026,” Alia captioned a family photo on Instagram on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture shows the silhouette of Ranbir lifting Raha up as Alia stands behind them with a fairy wand in her hand.

Recently the 32-year-old actress shared pictures of her Christmas celebration with family. The photos feature Ranbir, Raha, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022. In November that year, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha.

On the work front, Alia will share screen space with Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. They had previously starred together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Additionally, Alia has YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, in the pipeline.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will be released in two instalments, with the first part hitting screens on Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.

RELATED TOPICS

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Love & War Alpha Ramayana
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuela strike puts spotlight back on US role in Latin American regime changes

Bolivia, Panama, Chile, Brazil, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic offer stark reminders of Washington’s long record of intervening in Latin America’s political outcomes
A still image from video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X.com, which originated from the @PaulDMauro account, shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Recent developments in Venezuela are matter of deep concern... closely monitoring situation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT