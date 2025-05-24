In pictures: Alia Bhatt makes much-awaited Cannes debut, turns heads in a Schiaparelli mermaid gown

Actress Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited Cannes red carpet debut on Saturday in a soft nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown. As the internet continues to rave about her appearance, here’s a look at her pictures from the French Riviera.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads at the film festival in an ivory mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace from Schiaparelli’s collection. Her ensemble consisted of an off-shoulder bodycon gown featuring intricate white floral embroidery on a corset bodice. Ruffles made of mousseline, crepeline and organza cascaded down the gown. A fluffy, layered tulle train added to the drama.

Alia went for a natural makeup look with glossy nude lips and dewy peach blush on the cheeks. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised her look with peach stud earrings that complemented her outfit.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress attended the film premiere of The Mastermind, directed by Kelly Reichardt.

The Cannes look is inspired from Daniel Roseberry's spring 2025 couture collection titled ‘Icarus’.

Alia was at the Palais des Festivals for her role as global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan praised her look on social media. “Just so breathtakingly beautiful,” she wrote.

After starring in the jailbreak thriller Jigra alongside Vedang Raina last year, Alia is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh.