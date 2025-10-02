Alia Bhatt joins Rani Mukherji at Mumbai pandal on Navami, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn soak in Durga Puja festivities

Actress Alia Bhatt joined Rani Mukerji at a north Mumbai Durga Puja pandal to offer her prayers on Navami.

Other stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Koel Mallick and Sushmita Sen, celebrated the day in style, soaking in the festive vibe. Here’s a look.

Alia Bhatt visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in a Dhakai Jamdhani sari paired with a custom chikankari blouse. In shades of pista and white, accentuated with hints of red, she kicked off the season’s festivities in style.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress clicked a selfie with Rani Mukherji, Ayan and Tanisha Mukherjee.

Tollywood star Koel Mallick twinned in yellow with husband, producer Nispal Singh, at her Bhowanipur residence.

Sushmita Sen celebrated Durga Puja at NSDC Bandra, accompanied by her daughters Renee and Alisah. The actress kept her look minimal in a maroon sari and a red bindi.

Anindya Chatterjee, Devlina Kumar, Kanchan Mallick, Gaurav and Mimi Chakraborty came together to celebrate the Navami night.

Hrithik Roshan celebrated Durga Puja at a north Mumbai pandal. He opted for a crisp white shirt and matching trousers.

Karan Johar was seen posing for a picture with Rani Mukherji, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee at a Durga Puja pandal in north Mumbai.

Amid the celebrations, Ajay Devgn and Kajol posed for a family photo. Image 9:

Tollywood actress Sandipta Sen spent the second last day of Durga Puja with family. She was joined by her husband, Soumya Mukherjee, COO (Chief Operating Officer) of streaming platform Hoichoi, and parents Anil Kumar Sen and Gouri Sen.

Oindrila Sen and Ankush Hazra looked radiant this Navami, with Oindrila in a red sari and Ankush in a printed kurta.