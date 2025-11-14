From litti-chokha seller to Bhojpuri star: RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav’s route to Bihar polls

Bhojpuri star Shatrughan Kumar Yadav, popularly known as Khesari Lal Yadav, is currently vying for the Chapra seat on an RJD ticket in Bihar polls, the counting for which is underway.

The 39-year-old actor-singer, contesting his first election, was trailing by 1627 votes from BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari.

Before venturing into politics, Khesari Lal was a household name as a Bhojpuri actor, singer, dancer and model. Emerging from a modest family, he went on to become a star and even a Bigg Boss contestant in 2019.

Born on March 15, 1986 in Bihar’s Chapra district in a humble family, Khesari Lal faced many difficulties in becoming a singer. His father, Mangaru Lal Yadav, worked as a street vendor in the mornings and as a watchman at night, as per reports by Bihar-based vernacular dailies.

When he was young, Khesari grazed cattle, sold milk, and later, after moving to Delhi, sold litti-chokha to support his family, according to a report by News18.

Khesari was raised in Chapra along with his six siblings while his parents were working in Delhi. According to reports, he attended a government school but he left studies after Class 10 as he lacked interest in academics.

After a few years, he began singing Bhojpuri songs. He received immense praise from fans in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other Bhojpuri-speaking states. He kicked off his showbiz journey with theatre and folk performances.

His early exposure to folk traditions, especially Launda Naach (a Bhojpuri folk dance), shaped his artistic ambitions.

Some of his hit tracks include Piyawa Gaye Re Hamar Saudi Re Bhauji, Saiya Arab Gayle Na and Saiya Aaiba Ki Na Aaiba. He has recorded over 5,000 songs across Bhojpuri, Hindi, Awadhi, and Haryanvi languages.

In 2011, Khesari made his film debut in Bhojpuri cinema with Sajan Chale Sasural. Between 2012 and 2016, he appeared in more than 40 Bhojpuri films, including Nagin, Ae Balma Biharwala, Chhapra Express, Pratigya 2, and Khiladi.

Not just Bhojpuri, the politician also navigated playback singing for Bollywood movies. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut as a singer with the song AK-47 from Koylaanchal. In 2016, he sang his second Bollywood song, Holi Mein Ude Gulaal, for the film Global Baba.

After clinching the Best Playback Singer award at the Sabrang Film Awards in 2017, Khesari released one of his most popular songs Theek Hai and went on to work on his third Bollywood song Ladki Patana, produced by Sony Music India.

Khesari has also collaborated with Bollywood rapper Badshah on a Bhojpuri version of the hit Hindi song Paani Paani. He teamed up with singer and music composer Shipra Goyal for the Bollywood single Romantic Raja in 2022.

Back in 2019, the Dabang Sarkar star participated in Bigg Boss 13, further elevating his stature as a public figure nationwide.

Before his foray into the political world, Khesari was also actively involved in philanthropy. He runs the Khesari Foundation, which supports 62 orphaned children and sponsors their education.

In October this year, Khesari formally joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He was announced as the RJD candidate from Chapra constituency (Saran district) for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. His wife Chanda Devi was initially expected to contest the seat.