‘Bengal’s talent limitless,’ says Mamata at KIFF closing; ‘Porshi’, Cuban film bag top honours

Director Chandrasish Ray’s Porshi (Neighbours) won the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for the best film in Bengali Panorama category, while filmmaker David Bim’s To the West in Zapata bagged the honour for the best film in Innovation in Moving Images category at the closing ceremony of the 31st edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended the event, which was hosted by actress-politician June Malia and actor-director Ujaan Ganguly. The ceremony took place at Nandan cultural centre and was also attended by director Srijit Mukherji, actor Dev and musician Shantanu Moitra.

Mamata presented the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for the best director in Innovation in Moving Images category to Lalith Rathnayake for the film Riverstone. Thanking all the directors, actors, musicians, technicians and foreign delegates for their hard work, she said, “You’ve done a lot of hard work, and we are really honoured. I just came to thank you for coming to our state. Next time, come along with your vision and mission. Bengal’s talent is limitless. We have enough infrastructure, and Tollywood can deliver the world’s best film if they have the required support and encouragement.”

Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose was felicitated with the FIPRESCI-India Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of KIFF 2025.

Director Liton Paul and Producer Susmita Paul won the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for the best Indian short film for their work Nyingma...Through her eyes.

Filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s Chhora Jastai (Shape Of Momo) bagged the best film award in the Indian Language Films category. The film starring Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, and Shyama Shree Sherpa, follows protagonist Bishnu’s return to her Himalayan village after quitting her job, only to face mounting family pressures and societal expectations.

Other winning projects at the festival included Victoria (Prestigious Asian Select NETPAC Award), Kangbo Aloti (Special Jury Award in Indian Language Film), and Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day (Innovation in Moving Images – Special Jury Award).

