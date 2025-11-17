Sheikh Hasina’s fall: Student uprising to death sentence – 15-month timeline

1 5 Sheikh Hasina (PTI)

The political downfall of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina began with a student-led uprising on August 5, 2024, setting off a chain of events that culminated in her conviction and death sentence in absentia on Monday by the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD).

Here is a timeline of the key developments over the 15 turbulent months following Hasina’s ouster:

August 5, 2024: Sheikh Hasina is ousted as prime minister after a mass student-led uprising and flees to India.

2 5 Protesters throw stones and shout slogans during a standoff with police outside the demolished residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's former leader and the father of the country's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the verdict against her, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (PTI)

August 8, 2024: An interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is formed.

August 14, 2024: The interim government announces it will try those involved in the student movement killings at the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD).

October 2024: The interim government reconstitutes the ICT-BD.

October 17, 2024: ICT-BD issues arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 others, including senior Awami League leaders, over alleged crimes against humanity.

November 2024: The three-member tribunal, led by Golam Mortuza Majumdar, instructs investigators to complete their probe by December 2024.

February 2025: A UN fact-finding report estimates that around 1,400 people were killed during the protests.

June 1, 2025: The trial officially begins, with prosecutors framing the case as coordinated and systematic violence against unarmed civilians.

June 19, 2025: ICT appoints former Supreme Court judge AY Moshiuzzaman as amicus curiae for Hasina’s defence.

July 2, 2025: Hasina is sentenced in absentia to six months’ imprisonment for contempt of court.

July 10, 2025: ICT formally indicts Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on five counts of crimes against humanity, including mass killings.

August 3, 2025: The tribunal begins the trial of Hasina in absentia and her two aides over alleged crimes against humanity.

October 23, 2025: The tribunal concludes the hearings in the case.

November 13, 2025: The tribunal sets November 17 for the verdict.

November 17, 2025: ICT-BD convicts and sentences Hasina and former home minister Kamal to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, while Mamun, who became a state witness, receives a five-year prison sentence in the case.