Before Shah Rukh Khan, these stars — and an alien — rocked his ‘King’ look. Or did they?

Rajinikanth did it. Salman Khan did it. Brad Pitt did it. Even Shah Rukh Khan did it in the past. They all sported a mustard suede jacket layered over a light blue denim shirt — the outfit for which SRK’s King look continues to draw scrutiny.

Wait. Did we forget to mention Bollywood’s very own alien Jaadu? The internet even thinks he may have inspired Shah Rukh’s King outfit.

The much-awaited first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action drama King sparked frenzy among fans on his 60th birthday on 2 November.

While some celebrated Shah Rukh’s stylish salt-and-pepper look, many eagle-eyed netizens decided to play spot the difference, noticing how SRK’s outfit looked eerily similar to Brad Pitt’s in F1: The Movie.

Soon, the internet united in what can be called a full-on fashion war. But this one seemed more like an excavation project, with old photos of stars sporting a similar look cropping up online.

Is the mustard-and-blue combo really that common? It seems it has been there since eternity.

Rajinikanth was serving the same aesthetic back in 2007 with Sivaji: The Boss as a suave software engineer trying to dedicate his life’s work to the poor.

Before King and Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh himself sported the combo in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and even a photoshoot in 2005. Can we say that he’s just reclaiming his own look?

Then comes Salman Khan, who casually saunters into the club with his look from Chal Mere Bhai as Prem Oberoi, the fun-loving, carefree brother stuck in a love triangle.

A list of stars (and an extraterrestrial) doing the rounds on social media can never be complete without the OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Rajesh Khanna, too, made it to the trend. And wherever there’s a fashion statement, Big B has to be around.

Even TV got in on the timeline. Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Abhijeet from CID joined in on the meme parade, because why should boys (read: film actors) have all the fun?

It’s a known fact in the 21st century that the internet never sleeps and as its proud legion continued to dig, more names popped up. Keanu Reeves and Govinda, too, have donned the same outfit that started the conversation. Turns out, this mustard attire has been around since eternity.

And finally, the cherry on the top, Jaadu from Koi... Mil Gaya. Because if there’s one being who sported the look with panache, it’s the adorable little alien who taught us to find the “dhoop” in times of darkness. The only difference? His blue skin makes for the blue shirt underneath.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. It is set to release in theatres next year.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.