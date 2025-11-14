Disney+ unveils new K-dramas starring Hyun Bin, Shin Min-ah, Lee Dong-wook, and others

Disney+ Korea has unveiled its upcoming content slate featuring new shows starring popular Korean actors Hyun Bin, Shin Min-ah, Lee Dong-wook, and IU. Spanning genres, from historical to fantasy, these titles promise something for everyone.

A long lineup of new shows and other Korean projects were announced at Disney+ Originals Preview 2025 event held at Hong Kong Disneyland this week. Most of these titles will hit the streamer in December.

Are We Sure?! Season 2

The streamer dropped the first-look poster of the upcoming variety show Are We Sure?! Season 2, featuring K-pop idols Jimin and Jungkook. The upcoming season, which is set to premiere on 3 December, is set in parts of Vietnam and Switzerland.

Made in Korea

Disney+ dropped the first look of the upcoming crime drama Made in Korea, featuring Hyun Bin, set to play a diplomat. The series depicts a story that takes place over major historical events in Korea in the 1970s. It is scheduled to premiere on 24 December.

The streamer also announced a second season of the series, which is slated to release in the second half of 2026. Apart from Hyun Bin, the series also stars Jung Woo-sung, Won Ji-an, Seo Eun-su and Cho Yeo-jeong.

Gold Land

Strong girl Bong-soon actress Park Bo-young is set to star in an upcoming thriller drama, Gold Land, which is set to release in the first half of 2026. The drama also stars Kim Sung Cheol and Lee Hyun Wook.

The story follows Kim Hee-Ju (Park Bo-Young), who works as a security screening agent at an international airport. She accidentally receives gold from a smuggling organisation on a flight. Her boyfriend Lee Do-kyeong (Lee Hyun-Wook) works as a co-pilot for the airline. Hee-ju’s obsession with the gold leads to a chain of events marked by chaos, greed, and betrayal.

Battle of Fates

Disney+ announced a survival reality show, Battle of Fates, which is slated to release in the first half of 2026. The show will feature 49 fortune tellers, including shamans and tarot card readers, set to lock horns in a series of missions to prove their abilities.

The show will be hosted by Korean celebrities like Jun Hyun-moo, Park Na-rae, Park Ha-seon, and Kang Ji-yeong.

The 21st Century Grand Duchess

Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok is set to reunite with actress-singer IU in an upcoming fantasy romance drama, The 21st Century Grand Duchess. The actors earlier shared screen space in the 2016 period drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

“Set in a 21st-century utopia ruled by a constitutional monarchy, the drama follows Seong Hee-ju (IU), a brilliant chaebol heiress whose commoner status becomes a burden, and Prince Yian (Woo-seok), a royal with nothing but his title. Their fateful encounter sparks a romance that defies class and destiny.”

The Remarried Empress

Actress Shin Min-ah, known for K-dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha, No Gain No Love, and Oh My Venus, is set to star in the live-action adaptation of the popular webtoon and web novel The Remarried Empress.

The story follows Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire, who is divorced by her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, who later married a concubine, Rashta. To seek revenge, a heartbroken Navier remarries Prince Heinry of the Western Empire. Slated to release in the second half of 2026, the series also stars Lee Jong-suk, Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Se-young.

A Shop For Killers for Season 2

Disney+ renewed the action thriller drama A Shop For Killers for Season 2. The series, which features Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Geum Han-nah, Kim Min and Davis Noir, is slated to release in the second half of 2026. Directed by Lee Kwon and Noh Kyu-yeob, A Shop for Killers follows Jeong Ji-an (Hye-jun), who discovers her late uncle (Dong-wook) ran a secret online shop supplying weapons to assassins. Inheriting his deadly business, she becomes a target herself and uses the combat skills he taught her to survive and uncover the truth, until discovering that his uncle was still alive.

Portraits of Delusion

Actors Kim Seon-ho and Bae Suzy are set to reunite in Disney+’s upcoming fantasy drama Portraits of Delusion. Earlier, the actors shared screen space in the 2020 Korean drama Start-Up. The upcoming series is slated to release in the second half of 2026.

Set in 1935, Gyeongseong (erstwhile Seoul), the upcoming thriller mystery follows the story of a painter, Yun Iho, played by Seon-ho. He is commissioned to draw a portrait of Song Jeong-hwa, a mysterious and infamous woman (played by Bae Suzy), who hasn’t been seen in public for ages. Things take a dark turn after Iho starts to uncover the truth about Jeong-hwa.

All the dramas and shows will be available on JioHotstar for the Indian audience.