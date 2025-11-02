When winter calls, SRK answers: 5 iconic looks of Shah Rukh Khan nailing cold-weather fashion

As November arrives with gentle chills, it also brings the birthday of one of Bollywood’s biggest icons – Shah Rukh Khan. Though much has already been said about his charm, aura, wit and iconic dialogues, another facet of the actor, no less, deserves a mention — his effortless winter fashion sense. From snug turtlenecks to classic mufflers, the Badshah of Bollywood has turned cold-weather dressing into an art form.

As the actor celebrates his 60th birthday on Sunday, here’s a look at 5 iconic winter-inspired looks of Shah Rukh Khan that prove why he also remains a style icon for over three decades.

The snow-set romantic: Dilwaale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

DDLJ’s Raj has set the tone for perfect winter fashion with his jumpers, scarves and fitted coats against the picturesque backdrop of Switzerland. The actor’s charming glamour with the picture-postcard winter styling from the ’90s is something every SRKian swears by, even after 30 years.

The professor who wore a sweater on his shoulder: Mohabbatein (2000)

One cannot hold back from getting swayed by SRK’s classic turtlenecks, pullovers and cardigans tossed over the shoulder paired with glasses in Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein. With this, the actor brought an aura that was amiable, soft, cerebral, and, of course, copyable! It features on fashion lists as a quintessential SRK winter silhouette.

The boy next door who sported sweatshirts, jackets: Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Far removed from the magnetic aura of SRK's other roles, the actor’s character Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho portrayed the charming boy next door, who spreads kindness and joy around him. And let’s not forget his iconic fashion statement – bright sweatshirts and jackets paired with trousers against the vibrant backdrop of New York City.

The demure undercover soldier in sweaters and scarves: Main Hoon Na (2004)

Shah Rukh Khan’s winter style in Main Hoon Na is defined by layered looks — most memorably, the classic sleeveless sweater vest worn over a crisp shirt. And who can forget that dreamy sequence of his arrival in Darjeeling, cutting through the fog with effortless grace, dressed in a turtleneck sweater, trench coat, and plaid scarf?

The smart and casual singer of London vs the rugged soldier of Ladakh: Jab Tak Hain Jaan (2012)

When Yash Chopra staged SRK on the streets of chilly London and the snowy Himalayan backdrop, he used layered knits, jackets, denims, camo trousers, scarves and t-shirts to match the film’s sweeping romance — mature, dramatic winter dressing on display.