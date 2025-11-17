Landslides in Central Java kill 18, with rescuers still digging for survivors

Rain-triggered landslides in two regions of Indonesia’s Central Java province last week have killed at least 18 people, authorities said on Monday, as emergency teams continued to dig through layers of earth and debris.

1 3 Rescue members search for victims at the site of the landslide (Reuters)

In the city of Cilacap, a landslide buried a dozen houses in Cibeunying village, the national disaster mitigation agency said, adding that the search was complicated because victims were trapped 3 to 8 metres (10 to 25 feet) underground.

The Cilacap slide alone has left at least 16 people dead and seven missing, said M Abdullah, chief of the search and rescue agency’s local division.

Excavators were deployed to dig through dirt in Cilacap, footage from news channel KompasTV showed on Monday.

2 3 Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency members carry a body bag containing the remains of a victim(Reuters)

Separately, two people died and 27 were missing after a landslide on Saturday in the region of Banjarnegara in Central Java, the disaster mitigation agency said on Monday. As many as 30 houses as well as farms were damaged, it said.

3 3 Relatives of victims react at the site of the landslide (Reuters)

The Southeast Asian country's wet season started in September and is likely to last until April, bringing a high risk of extreme rainfall and flooding, the weather agency said.

