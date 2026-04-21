Alex Garland’s ‘Elden Ring’ live-action adaptation to be headlined by Kit Connor, eyes 2028 release

Filmmaker Alex Garland’s Elden Ring is set to arrive in theatres in 2028, with the live-action adaptation being shot for IMAX.

The film, backed by A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment, has entered production. The makers have also announced a March 3, 2028 release date along with a full cast lineup.

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Kit Connor, who rose to fame with Heartstopper, has been confirmed to headline the project, marking a reunion with Garland following 2025’s Warfare.

Connor will be joined by Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke and Havana Rose Liu.

The ensemble cast also includes Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird and Peter Serafinowicz.

The project is being produced by Peter Rice along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA, as well as George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Elden Ring, one of the most critically acclaimed video games in recent years, debuted in 2022. It was developed by FromSoftware under the direction of Hidetaka Miyazaki, based on a mythological story written by Martin.

The game has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and garnered over 400 Game of the Year awards.

Garland, a longtime fan of the game, personally pitched the adaptation to its publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, according to Variety.