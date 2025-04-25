Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari 2’ fails to earn Rs 50 crore in first week

Akshay Kumar’s latest historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has fallen short of the Rs 50-crore milestone at the domestic box office at the end of its first week, managing to collect Rs 46.1 crore nett in seven days, as per figures with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 opened on April 18 with a collection of Rs 7.75 crore nett. The earnings rose to Rs 9.5 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 12.25 crore nett on Sunday.

However, the momentum slowed down during the weekdays. Monday’s earnings dropped to Rs 4.5 crore nett, followed by a slight jump to Rs 5 crore nett on Tuesday and a dip to Rs 3.6 crore nett on Wednesday. The film added Rs 3.5 crore nett to its earnings on Day 7.

The first week haul of Kesari Chapter 2 is underwhelming in comparison to the Week 1 collection of Kesari, which earned Rs 105.86 crore nett at the domestic box office in its first week in 2019.

Starring Akshay Kumar as barrister C. Sankaran Nair, Kesari Chapter 2 explores a lesser-known chapter of Indian history — the courtroom battle that followed the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Co-starring R. Madhavan as British advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as co-counsel Dilreet Gill, the film is a joint production by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Sunny Deol’s action-packed Jaat maintained its momentum at the box office on Day 15. The film, also featuring Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu, has amassed Rs 80.75 crore nett so far.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly has minted Rs 145.9 crore nett in India so far.