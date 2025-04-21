Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari 2’ fails to beat its predecessor at box office on opening weekend

Akshay Kumar’s latest historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh earned close to Rs 30 crore nett at the domestic box office on its first weekend in theatres, according to latest trade reports.

Co-starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 collected Rs 29.75 crore nett after three days in theatres, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Monday.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical drama began its box office journey on April 18 with a collection of Rs 7.75 crore nett. The earnings rose to Rs 9.5 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 12.25 crore nett on Sunday.

While Kesari Chapter 2 has managed to outperform Akshay’s recent releases like Khel Khel Mein (Rs 10.2 crore nett) and Sarfira (Rs 12 crore nett) in terms of three-day haul, it still lags significantly behind Sky Force, the actor’s January 2025 hit that raked in Rs 62.25 crore nett in its first weekend.

The sequel has also not lived up to the box office standards set by its predecessor Kesari, which raked in Rs 56.56 crore nett on its debut weekend.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around a lesser-known legal battle that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays real-life barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who took on the British empire in court to unearth the truth. R. Madhavan plays his adversary, Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays Nair’s co-counsel, Dilreet Gill.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s film Jaat continued its stable run at the box office on its second Sunday, earning Rs 5 crore nett. With this, the film’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 74.40 crore nett after 11 days in theatres. The action-packed drama also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly has minted Rs 137.65 crore nett in India so far.