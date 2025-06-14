Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ crosses Rs 130-crore mark in India

Akshay Kumar’s latest big screen outing Housefull 5 collected Rs 6 crore nett at the domestic box office on its eighth day in theatres, bringing the total collection to over 133 crores, according to latest trade figures.

However, after collecting Rs 127.25 crore nett in its first week in theatres, the comedy film has been witnessing a drop in earnings since its seventh day.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 31 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 32.5 crore nett on Sunday. The earnings dropped to Rs 13 crore nett on Monday. On Tuesday, Housefull 5 earned Rs 11.25, followed by Rs 8.5 crore nett on Wednesday, Rs 7 crore nett on Thursday, and Rs 6 crore nett on Friday.

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, with each version offering a different climax featuring a different killer.

On Friday, Housefull 5A, which has been performing better, recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.71 per cent, while Housefull 5B registered 8.18 per cent occupancy.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life performed low on its first 8 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 44.00 crore India nett. It earned around 0.75 crore India nett on its ninth day. Also starring Silambarasan TR, Trisha and Abhirami, the film revolves around a mafia kingpin, played by Haasan.