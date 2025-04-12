MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar says he wants King Charles to watch ‘Kesari 2’ and ‘realise the mistake’

Akshay plays C Sankaran Nair, the fiery lawyer who challenged the British Raj in court following the 1919 massacre at Jallianwala Bagh, in the upcoming film

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.04.25, 03:19 PM
Akshay Kumar in \\\'Kesari Chapter 2\\\'

Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari Chapter 2' X

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has called upon the British government and King Charles to watch his upcoming historical drama Kesari Chapter 2, saying the film will prompt them to “realise the mistake” regarding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The actor was speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the film’s April 18 release.

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay plays C Sankaran Nair, the fiery lawyer who challenged the British Raj in court following the 1919 massacre at Jallianwala Bagh. The Abhishek Sharma-directed historical drama also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

“I'm not here with a begging bowl to say, ‘They should say sorry’. I want them to at least watch this movie and realise the mistake. Other things will flow automatically from their mouth,” Akshay told reporters at the press conference.

“The apology is bound to happen, it will flow on its own. But I want them to watch this film. I want the British government and King Charles to watch this film. They should see what happened. The rest will follow automatically,” he added.

“My grandfather witnessed the entire Jallianwala Bagh incident. He had told stories to my father about this, and my father told me. I have known a lot about the massacre since I was a child, so the film is very special to me,” the actor further said.

“The event has been etched in my mind always. The most surprising thing was history doesn’t tell us what we actually need to know,” Akshay concluded.

