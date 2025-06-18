Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ earns over Rs 160 crore in India

Akshay Kumar’s latest big screen outing Housefull 5 has earned more than Rs 160 crore at the domestic box office in its 12-day theatrical run, according to trade reports.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the fifth instalment in the long-running Bollywood comedy franchise has earned Rs 162.15 crore nett in India so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housefull 5 earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 31 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 32.5 crore nett on Sunday. The earnings dropped to Rs 13 crore nett on Monday. On Tuesday, Housefull 5 earned Rs 11.25 crore nett, followed by Rs 8.5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 7 crore nett on Thursday.

Week 2 for the film began with a collection of Rs 6 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 9.5 crore nett on second Saturday and Rs 11.5 crore nett on second Sunday.

The comedy film added an additional Rs 7.9 crore nett to its earnings on second Monday and Tuesday cumulatively.

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each offering a different climax featuring a different killer. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, and Shreyas Talpade.

Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer round out the cast.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s latest collaboration, Thug Life, has managed to earn Rs 47.15 crore nett at the domestic box office in 13 days. Also starring Silambarasan TR, Trisha and Abhirami, the story revolves around a mafia kingpin played by Haasan.