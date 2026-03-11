Ajith Kumar returns to India after being stranded in Abu Dhabi due to Israel-Iran conflict

Tamil actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar has reportedly returned to Chennai after being stranded in the Gulf due to travel disruptions following the Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia.

As per videos viral on social media, the actor arrived at Chennai International Airport on Monday.

A video of Ajith Kumar’s return surfaced on a fan page on X. In the clip, the actor is seen unloading his luggage from a trolley before handing it over to his team to place in the car. He was also seen supervising his team as the bags were arranged properly.

Soon after, Ajith Kumar got into the vehicle and exited the airport quietly without posing for photographers or interacting with fans gathered there.

In another video, the actor is seen stepping off the escalator at the airport before making his way out of the terminal. He was dressed in a white T-shirt layered with a matching white jacket, paired with black pants.

Ajith was stranded in Dubai due to travel disruptions in the UAE following the Israel–US–Iran conflict escalation.

The actor had been in Abu Dhabi for training ahead of his next racing event. However, he was unable to fly back to Chennai as flights out of Dubai were suspended due to regional tensions. His manager had earlier confirmed that the actor was safe and in good health.

The tensions escalated after the United States and Israel launched a joint missile strike on Iran in February, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran targeted American bases across the Middle East and military sites in Israel.

The escalation led to airspace closures across the Gulf region and evacuation of foreign tourists.

Several Indian celebrities, including Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly, were stranded in the Middle East. She returned to Kolkata last week.