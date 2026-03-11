MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bon Jovi feature film in the works at Universal

Formed in 1983, Bon Jovi was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.03.26, 12:14 PM
Bon Jovi members

Bon Jovi members Picture: Mark Seliger

A feature film on the musical journey of rock band Bon Jovi is currently in the works at Universal Pictures, as per US media reports.

As per US-based entertainment portal Variety, Universal has won a bidding war to back the feature film about the band behind hits like Livin’ on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name and It’s My Life.

Cody Brotter, known for writing the script of the upcoming crypto thriller Killing Satoshi, is penning the screenplay for the Bon Jovi film. Killing Satoshi stars Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck in lead roles.

According to the Variety report, a director has not been set yet, nor has casting for the group’s key members.

The founding members of the rock band include vocalist Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres — all of whom are still associated with the band. Another founder included guitarist Richie Sambora, who parted ways with the group in 2013 and bassist Alec John Such, who left in 1994 and died in 2022.

Formed in 1983, Bon Jovi was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. As of yet, it is not clear which part of the band’s history the movie will adapt.

The film will be produced by Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports. Universal’s director of production development Jacqueline Garell is set to supervise the project.

