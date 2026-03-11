‘Ek Din’ trailer: Junaid Khan’s Rohan romances Sai Pallavi’s Meera for a day

The official trailer of the upcoming film Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into a tender love story between two colleagues.

The two-minute-12-second video introduces Junaid Khan as Rohan, who harbours feelings for his colleague Meera (Sai Pallavi), but struggles to confess them.

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, he prays for Meera to become his girlfriend, even if for one day, in front of a wishing bell. And his wish comes true. The clip then features Rohan and Meera building memories together, including Meera celebrating Rohan’s birthday.

The trailer ends with Rohan lamenting the fact that once the day gets over, Meera will have no recollection of the time they spent together.

“Kabhi kabhi EK DIN bhi kaafi hota hai. Ek Din Trailer Out Now! Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026,” reads the caption accompanying the video on X.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is a remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day and marks Pallavi’s debut in Hindi cinema.

The project was announced in July 2025 and was reportedly shot in Sapporo, Japan. Written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the film features music by Ram Sampath with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

The film was initially scheduled to release on November 7, 2025, but was later postponed.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will next appear as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming adaptation of Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Ravi Dubey. Junaid Khan was last seen in the romantic comedy Loveyappa opposite Khushi Kapoor.

Ek Din is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.