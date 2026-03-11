Watch: Mylie Cyrus returns as Hannah Montana in trailer for Disney’s ‘20th Anniversary Special’

Miley Cyrus returns as Hannah Montana in the trailer for Disney’s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, set to debut on March 24, exactly 20 years since the original show premiered on Disney Channel.

According to Disney, the special will include never-before-seen footage, recreations of the show’s set and revisits to some of its most iconic moments, along with “familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight”.

The show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an interview with Cyrus hosted by Alex Cooper, the host of the podcast Call Her Daddy.

Hannah Montana first premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons until 2011. The series earned four nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding children’s program.

The story followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living in Malibu, California, who secretly leads a double life as the famous pop singer Hannah Montana. It became a major hit with children and tweens and later spawned a theatrical film released in April 2009 during the show’s third season.

Alongside Cyrus, the cast included Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott, Hannah’s best friend, and Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken, another close friend.

Cyrus’ real-life father Billy Ray Cyrus played Hannah’s father Robby, while Jason Earles portrayed her brother Jackson. Moisés Arias appeared as Rico Suave, the manager of the local Rico’s Surf Shop.

During its run, the series also featured appearances from several high-profile guest stars, including Dolly Parton, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Johnson, Larry David, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Kelly Ripa and Lisa Rinna.