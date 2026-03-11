‘One Piece’ live action Season 2 ‘best adaptation’ ever, say fans

Season 2 of One Piece’s live-action series premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, with fans heaping praise on the show and calling it the ‘best adaptation ever’.

The new season shows Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and his Straw Hats — Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) — venturing into the Grand Line in search of the fabled treasure One Piece, left behind by the Pirate King Gol D Roger that kicked off the Great Pirate Era.

Embarking on their new quest, our ragtag crew ventures into Loguetown, where it all began. The adventure then takes them to Reverse Mountain, a perilous summit with a river that flows upward, and the seemingly pirate-friendly island of Whisky Peak. The prehistoric island of Little Garden and Drum Island, known for its endless winter and exceptional doctors are also in the Straw Hats’ pipeline.

“Have I mentioned that yesterday I watched all 8 episodes of One Piece live adaptation season 2 in one sitting? Have I mentioned that it is the best adaptation ever? The goat actually. kudos to everyone involved fr,” a fan wrote on X.

“One Piece Season 1’s end was much more emotionally whole than Season 2’s, but other than that the season is better in every way. I imagine the reason for this is because the end of this particular story will not have its resolution until the next season,” another fan said.

The second season unravels the heartwrenching backstory of the Rumbar Pirates and the gigantic, friendly ‘Island Whale’ who waits for the crew members at the entrance of the Grand Line (Reverse Mountain).

“Im watching One Piece Season 2 Episode 2 and I can’t stop crying from seeing the Rumbar Pirates and Laboon’s story again,” an X user wrote.

“One Piece Season 2 is 10/10.... Now I gotta wait,” another fan posted.

The season introduced characters like Smoker and Dragon — both of whom impressed longtime fans of the anime and manga. “MONKEY D. DRAGON AURA FARMING IN ONE PIECE LIVE ACTION. THEY COOKED,” wrote a fan.

“Just watched first episode of One Piece live action season 2 and they did Smoker so good I'm glad they didn't remove the kind side of him,” came another post.

“3 episodes into season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece and it's just so good. What a time to be a fan,” a fan shared.

The new season of One Piece scored a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes following its premiere on March 10.