NCERT book row: Centre orders textbook review, assures expert panel to Supreme Court

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has directed the NCERT to review textbooks across all classes, following concerns over content in a Class 8 social science book that referred to corruption in the judiciary.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said that instead of asking the NCERT to undertake the exercise, the government could have constituted an expert committee to review the curriculum.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case related to the NCERT Class 8 social science textbook that contained "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the government has asked the NCERT to review textbooks of all classes, not just Class eight. He assured the bench that a panel of domain experts would be set up to examine the curriculum.

"We have started systemic changes," he told the bench, adding that nothing will be published without being vetted by the domain experts.

Mehta also told the court that the NCERT director has filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional and unqualified apology.

On February 26, the apex court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science book as it contains "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a gunshot and the judiciary is "bleeding".

Observing that there appeared to be a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and "calculated move" to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary, the apex court had directed that all copies of the book currently in circulation be immediately seized and removed from public access without any delay.